Gary Kirsten served brutal Champions Trophy 'bye bye' warning: 'They have stepped into politics of Pakistani cricket'

A former cricketer has warned Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten that he will get sacked by the PCB after next year's Champions Trophy. Pakistan cricket has been going through tough times after their back-to-back underwhelming performances in the ICC events and red-ball cricket. It all started with the ODI World Cup last year, where Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-final and lost to a young Afghanistan side in the round-robin stage. Gary Kirsten with the Pakistan team during the T20 World Cup.(Getty)

Kirsten, who guided India to the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, was named Pakistan cricket team's white-ball head coach earlier this year. However, things didn't go well for him in the T20 World Cup, where they suffered a group-stage exit after defeats against USA - a non-Test playing nation and arch-rivals India in the USA leg of the tournament.

The Pakistan team has now shifted its focus to the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place in February of next year. As the host nation, Pakistan will also have an added advantage in the mega ICC event to defend its title, which it won in 2017.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali warned Kirsten that he would be fired by PCB after the Champions Trophy and said it would be a big achievement for Babar Azam and Co if they managed to qualify for the semifinals.

"Congratulations to Gary Kirsten. He will be at the helm of the team till the Champions Trophy. However, he will be fired after the Champions Trophy. I am saying this now that it will be tata, bye bye for him. It will be a big achievement for Pakistan to make it to the top four. They have also stepped into the politics of Pakistani cricket. They won't be successful," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Gary Kirsten pledges to 'bring pride back' into Pakistan cricket

Meanwhile, Kirsten pledged to 'bring pride back' into Pakistan cricket during a high-level camp organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

"I think we all agree we want the Pakistan team to be as successful as it possibly can be across all the formats. And we spend today just going through the various things that can help us and help the team be the best version of itself. So I think, from the team and the players in terms of their levels of professionalism, was one thing that we spoke about that was really important. And I think the commitments around making sure that they are. And present themselves as best they can for the for the nation, and to bring pride back into Pakistan cricket," Kirsten said.