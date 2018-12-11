Gautam Gambhir breaks his silence about joining politics

Gautam Gambhir, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, has made it clear that he is not thinking about joining about politics as of now.

“You’ve been hard on yourself, so I don’t know if I’m going to be good at anything else or not, so politics is something which is a completely different field as well. Just because I tweet, just because I tweet on certain issues, doesn’t mean that I’m trying to get into politics as well,” Gambhir was as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“It is just because I tweet because I believe that as a citizen and as a taxpayer of this country I’ve got all the right to take up social issues because I strongly believe that what we have got to leave for our next generation is something which is our responsibility, and it is the responsibility of the current government or whichever government it is, whether it is Aam Aadmi Party or BJP or Congress, it is their responsibility to answer it back as well,” he further added.

The left-hander also believed that Australia made a good move by appointing Justin Langer as the coach of the national team. Gambhir, who was coached by Langer when he was going through a rough patch, believes that Langer is a person who plays with the right spirit and that he can turn around the fortunes of Australia after the sandpaper scandal.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 16:22 IST