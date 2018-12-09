Not MS Dhoni, not Sourav Ganguly: Gautam Gambhir reveals his best India skipper

When it comes to choosing the best Indian cricket team skipper, the debate is mainly between MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly. However, Gautam Gambhir picked Anil Kumble as the best captain that he played under and said that he has played under a lot of captains but Kumble was a ‘leader’.

“There is a difference between being a captain and a leader. I have played under lots and lots of captains in my career. The most selfless and honest person that I have played under, and I have learned a lot.

“I have been asked which is the best captain I have played under and I have always said that the captain is as good as his team. Today I can say that I have played under a lot of captains, but there was only one leader and that was Anil Kumble. I think I have learned so much from him,” Gambhir told India Today.

“I have played only five Tests under him. I have learned a lot of my leadership skills from him. The way he was selfless and the way he was passionate... the way he was honest about his own cricket. I think I can say after I have retired that he was the best leader that I played under,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir lead Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in 2012 and 2014.He also had a terrific record for India in ODIs as he has won all six encounters that he played as a skipper. When asked about his captaincy style, Gambhir said that being selfless and being honest was the best features of his captaincy.

“I don’t know, I haven’t captained India for a very long time. Sitting in front of you, I think I would have, because I think the most important thing in captaincy is being selfless and being honest. Probably I have both in me.

“I don’t like talking too highly of myself, but one thing that I feel when I look back at my career, I can say that I have been honest to my profession and I have been very selfless as well. That is probably the most important thing about a leader and I think that I had both those things.

“Whenever I captained KKR, I have been absolutely dead honest and been very selfless as well and that is what leaders are,” Gambhir added.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 17:56 IST