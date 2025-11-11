Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Gautam Gambhir calls batting order overrated, lays out his ‘ideology’ from day one: ‘People sometimes miscalculate…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 06:12 am IST

Gautam Gambhir shed light on India’s new T20 philosophy, emphasising flexibility and impact over conventional batting roles.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir reflected on the ideology he has brought into the Indian team since taking charge, emphasising that his approach and beliefs have remained consistent throughout. Gambhir assumed the role of India’s head coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup, starting his tenure with the tour of Sri Lanka. That period marked the beginning of a transition for Team India, introducing a fresh mindset and a new leadership approach aimed at a fearless batting style. Players like Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy broke into the setup during this phase and have now secured their spots as regular starters, even rising to the top of the ICC rankings.

Gautam Gambhir sheds his idology regarding batting line-up.(AFP)
Gautam Gambhir sheds his idology regarding batting line-up.(AFP)

Gambhir shed light on India’s new T20 philosophy, emphasising flexibility and impact over conventional batting roles. Reflecting on his journey from the Sri Lanka tour to the Australia series, Gambhir explained why batting order stability beyond openers holds little value in modern T20 cricket.

"That has been the ideology from day one when I took over as the head coach, from Sri Lanka till now. It has not changed. I think batting orders are very overrated, except the openers, obviously. The two openers are permanent, the rest, I think, everything shuffles, because it is not the amount of runs that matter in T20 cricket, it's the impact that matters. People sometimes miscalculate or do not differentiate between the batting order, the runs, and the impact," Gambhir told BCCI in an interview after the Australia tour.

Also Read - Sourav Ganguly sees ‘no reason’ for Mohammed Shami’s Team India omission, sends firm message to Ajit Agarkar and co

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have been the designated openers for India in the last couple of series - Asia Cup and Australia tour, while the remaining batter order has been flexible with likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel - constantly shuffling up and down the order.

“It has been a fluid batting order…”: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir further explained that India’s dynamic approach is built on adaptability rather than statistics. He said the team’s batting order has intentionally remained flexible since day one, focusing on playing fearless, situation-driven cricket instead of being bound by numbers like averages or strike rates.

"That's the reason from day one, I think it has been a fluid batting order, and that is how we want to play the game. We don't want to play a game thinking about averages, strike rates, and all that stuff," Gambhir added.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
News / Cricket News / Gautam Gambhir calls batting order overrated, lays out his ‘ideology’ from day one: ‘People sometimes miscalculate…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On