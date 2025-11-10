Sourav Ganguly sees ‘no reason’ for Mohammed Shami’s Team India omission, sends firm message to Ajit Agarkar and co

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has voiced his support for Mohammed Shami’s return to the national side, praising the pacer’s impressive form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Ganguly noted that Shami looks fully fit after delivering standout performances in his first three matches of the season. Sourav Ganguly backs fit-again Mohammed Shami to make an India comeback.(PTI Images)

Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy and has since been overlooked for selection across formats. Recent developments indicate that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel may have shifted focus toward grooming younger fast bowlers, signalling a transition phase in India’s pace department. However, the experienced seamer continues to grind hard in domestic cricket in an attempt to make a comeback in Indian colours.

He has so far claimed 15 wickets to help Bengal to successive wins in their first two Ranji Trophy matches before going wicketless against Tripura. He has bowled 91 overs in three matches this season to prove his match fitness.

Ganguly heaped praise on Shami for his impressive domestic form, lauding the veteran pacer’s fitness and match-winning impact for Bengal.

"Shami is bowling exceptionally well. He is fit and we saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches, where he's won Bengal on his own,” Ganguly said on Monday after being announced as the global brand ambassador of Kabuni, a UK-based AI-driven sports coaching platform.

Shami failed to make the cut into the Test squad for the South Africa series, and with no red-ball assignments for India over the next six months, it is highly unlikely for him to make a return in the longest format.

“Don’t see any reason why Shami can’t keep playing Tests”

Ganguly further backed Shami to make a full-fledged return to international cricket, saying the veteran pacer still possesses the same fitness, skill, and hunger that made him one of India’s most dependable bowlers. He added that there’s no reason Shami can’t continue playing all three formats given his immense talent and recent form.

“I’m sure the selectors are watching and there is a communication between Mohammad Shami and the selectors. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it’s the Mohammad Shami we know of. So, I really don’t see any reason why he can’t keep playing Test matches, One-day cricket and T20 cricket for India. Because that skill is enormous,” he added.