Home / Cricket / Gautam Gambhir calls Rohit Sharma ‘best white-ball cricketer in the world’

Rohit’s rise as an opener par excellence in ODIs coincided with the decline of Gambhir’s career. The old guard of Gambhir and Virender Sehwag lost their Team India spots and the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma took over and are still going strong.

cricket Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.
Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday and the who’s who of the Indian cricketing fraternity wished the opening batsman on his special day. Rohit’s former India teammate Gautam Gambhir too wished him and in style. Gambhir, who rates Rohit very highly, called him the greatest white-ball cricketer in the world.

“Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45 ! Have a great year ahead!! “ Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma had a great run in 2019, top-scoring in the ICC World Cup in England and slamming a record five centuries in the tournament. He is also the only international cricketer to hit three ODI double centuries and has the highest individual score in the format to his name.

He is currently the vice-captain of the India ODI and T20I teams and has tasted success whenever he has stood in for Virat Kohli as the team’s leader.

Both Rohit and Virat have a healthy competition for the position of the best ODI batsman, although Kohli’s consistency has put him ahead in the race.

The opener, who has had a stop-start career in Test cricket managed to breathe new life into his red-ball career in 2019 as he found success while opening the innings. Gambhir and Rohit were part of the team that won the ICC WT20 in 2007 and also the landmark CB series in Australia in 2008.

The duo has squared up against each other several times in the Indian Premier League as captains of Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

