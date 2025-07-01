Gautam Gambhir gives Yashasvi Jaiswal rap on the knuckles during animated chat before 2nd Test: 'He doesn't look happy'

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal silenced doubts about his overseas credentials with a century in his debut Test innings in England during the Leeds opener last month. However, things quickly spiralled downward for the 23-year-old, as he endured a forgettable outing in the field — dropping four catches across both innings, which proved costly in India's five-wicket loss. Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped four catches during India vs England 1st Test

Following the dropped catches that drew widespread criticism, the Indian team management took a strong step ahead of the second Test in Birmingham. After two days of closed-door training, India finally opened practice to fans and media at Edgbaston — where it was noticed that Jaiswal was no longer part of the slip cordon. Sai Sudharsan replaced him in the gully during fielding drills.

In a video shared by Revsportz detailing the training session on Monday, it was reported that the team management chatted with Jaiswal at the end of the first Test in Leeds. The report also highlighted Jaiswal's blunder during the tour of Australia last season, where he had dropped Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja.

The video concluded by showing a glimpse of India head coach Gautam Gambhir's "animated" chat with Jaiswal in the presence of the assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. The former India batter was seen showing him techniques of short catching. "Gautam does not look very happy after that," said the report.

Ten Doeschate later addressed the matter during the pre-match press conference on Monday. He said: "We always want depth in the catching department. In England, you're always going to have four catchers at some stage in the game. Yashasvi has been a very good catcher for us.

"There's also an argument for the short leg being a very important position, particularly if we are going to play two spinners. And we want to pick more guys in that position.

"And maybe just give Yashasvi a break from catching in the gully for a little while. His hands are quite sore. We want to get his confidence back up."

India will be aiming for a comeback at Edgbaston after going down 0-1 in the series following the defeat in Leeds. Despite his fielding troubles, Jaiswal will be a vital cog in the batting line-up, with India having their hopes on the youngster to given them a good start.