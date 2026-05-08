Gautam Gambhir holds talks to end India’s spin woes in Tests, makes decisive long-term move to arrest slide: Report

A new addition to the Indian team setup could be on the cards as Gautam Gambhir has reportedly approved Sairaj Bahutule’s appointment as spin bowling coach. A report in Cricbuzz claims that Bahutule, currently with Punjab Kings, has impressed the India head coach, with the two having held successful talks. The path now appears clear for Bahutule to join the rest of the coaching staff, with the move likely to be made official shortly after the end of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). India head coach Gautam Gambhir is on the move. (Hanif Sindhi )

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Bahutule is believed to command immense respect in coaching circles and, with the Indian team struggling against spin in its home Test series defeats to New Zealand and South Africa, the addition of a specialist spin bowling coach could help address India’s batting woes on turning pitches. The Indian team management under Gambhir currently includes Sitanshu Kotak as batting coach, Morne Morkel as bowling coach, T Dilip as fielding coach and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coach.

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Gambhir himself can relate to leaving an IPL franchise for national duty – he had just led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024 when he signed up for the Indian team. Of course, much of Bahutule’s release may depend on the nature of his contract with Punjab Kings. Nevertheless, it appears to be only a matter of time before the deal is sealed. Bahutule has previously travelled with India’s junior teams when VVS Laxman was in charge and has also been part of the senior India setup on a few occasions, with Rahul Dravid specifically requesting his presence during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bahutule, 53, played two Tests and three ODIs for India India’s spin issues require immediate attention. During the 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home, India lost 36 wickets to spin, with left-armers Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner combining for 28 of them, while Glenn Phillips accounted for eight more. Against South Africa, India lost 24 wickets to spin across the two Test matches, with Simon Harmer running roughshod through the batting lineup, claiming 17 of them, including a career best 6 for 37 in the second Test in Guwahati.

With India already in a precarious position in the World Test Championship final race, a tough tour of Sri Lanka awaits in September. Spin bowlers traditionally dominate opposition teams there, and with the hosts possessing a strong spin attack, India will need a much-improved batting performance from their young side to emerge victorious.