Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport; maintains silence on Shubman Gill's exclusion from T20 World Cup squad - Watch

The reactions are coming thick and fast on the big Ajit Agarkar shocker - Shubman Gill's exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad. The 15-member team was announced on Saturday afternoon, and no one was truly prepared for the 26-year-old to be left out of the team. Yes, the runs hadn't been coming, but over the last few months, Gill emerged as the blue-eyed boy, becoming the Test and ODI captain and then the vice-captain in T20Is. However, Agarkar, the chief selector, made a ruthless decision as Gill was left out of the team. Gautam Gambhir maintained his silence about Shubman Gill's exclusion(AFP)

Just hours after the announcement of the squad in Mumbai, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted arriving at the Delhi airport on Saturday evening. It's no surprise that he was mobbed by the media, and there were questions asked about India's T20 World Cup squad.

However, the former Indian opening batter walked past the media, completely ignoring the questions. He refused to answer a single query as mediapersons constantly asked him about his opinion on the team, especially the exclusion of Gill.

Gambhir did not opt to indulge, as he quickly made his way to his car and then left the airport.

Coming back to Gill, he returned to India's T20I scheme of things in the Asia Cup as the vice-captain earlier this year, leading to Sanju Samson being dropped down the batting order. A few games later, the latter was eventually left out of the playing XI, with Jitesh Sharma being preferred over him.

However, now, as fate has it, both Gill and Jitesh have been left out of the team, all but confirming Samson as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Gill's poor form

Ever since making a return to India's T20I playing XI, Gill played a total of 15 matches, scoring 291 runs. However, he failed to hit a single fifty, with his highest score being 47 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Questions were raised for the entire duration of Gill's stay in the T20I playing XI as he was unable to force the pace up top alongside Abhishek, striking the ball at 137.26. The partnership of Gill and Abhishek failed to create the same impact as that of Samson and Abhishek.

Gill faced a toe injury ahead of the Lucknow T20I against South Africa, which led to him missing the final match in Ahmedabad, with Samson taking his place and scoring 37 runs off 22 balls.

With Gill being dropped for the T20 World Cup, a need arose for appointing a new vice-captain, and his place has now been taken by Axar Patel, who will now act as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy.