Shubman Gill's descent from vice-captaincy to being dropped from T20 World Cup squad: A look at the timeline

Shubman Gill’s slide in T20Is has now reached the one line batter even wants to read: left out of a World Cup squad. Shubman Gill is bowled by South Africa's Marco Jansen during the third T20I in Dharamsala. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

India’s Test and ODI captain was not picked in the T20 World Cup 2026 team announced on December 20, a call that ends a strangely compressed 18-month loop, from reserves to leadership elevation, and straight back to the outside looking in.

From Barbados reserve to the brutal T20 cut

Shubman Gill was only a travelling reserve for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which India won in Barbados. Within weeks, though, the script flipped. He captained a second-string Indian side in Zimbabwe and won the five-match T20I series 4-1, a leadership audition that strengthened his white-ball standing.

By July 2024, Gill had been elevated to white-ball captaincy across formats. The irony is that the promotion didn’t protect him from the one format that punishes even a small dip in timing.

Shubman Gill career timeline in T20Is.(HT)

After his comeback phase around the Asia Cup, Gill’s T20I returns turned ugly: 291 runs in 15 innings, an average of 24.25, and not a single fifty, with 47 against Pakistan his highest score. The number told the same story his innings did: starts without acceleration, and intent arriving a few balls too late.

The T20I series against South Africa pushed that drift into full public view. Gill scored 4, 0, and 28 and then suffered a right-foot injury that ruled him out of the final match. In that opening slot, India got a glimpse of what they believe they need: Sanju Samson’s 37 off 22 balls, quick, clean powerplay tempo.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the omission as a combination call, built around two wicketkeeping options at the top, and acknowledged that someone has to miss out, and that, for now is Gill.

The selection reopened the door for Ishan Kishan, whose domestic surge made him hard to ignore, 517 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 197.32, including two hundreds and a final century right before the selection. Axar Patel was named as the vice-captain.

Shubman Gill’s case is the sharpest reminder of modern T20 cricket’s harsh truth: reputation travels slowly, strike-rate demands arrive immediately. He can still build Test innings and construct ODI knocks, but in this format, India are signalling they want explosiveness first, and elegance later.