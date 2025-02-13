Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gautam Gambhir justifies Jaiswal’s exclusion with brutal Chakaravarthy ‘X-factor’ statement

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 13, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir explained the reason behind including Varun Chakaravarthy in India's Champions Trophy squad, and excluding Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Varun Chakaravarthy’s inclusion in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad at the expense of Yashasvi Jaiswal has caught everyone’s attention, particularly after the spinner missed the third and final ODI vs England. Less than 24 hours after being included in the squad instead of Jaiswal, Chakaravarthy got ruled out of the fixture due to a sore right calf.

Gautam Gambhir explained Yashasvi Jaiswal's Champions Trophy snub and Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion.
Gautam Gambhir explained Yashasvi Jaiswal's Champions Trophy snub and Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion.

He was replaced by Kuldeep Yadav in Ahmedabad, and with Chakaravarthy’s addition to the Champions Trophy squad, the Indian squad now has as many as five spinners at their disposal. It shows that spin could play a prominent role in India’s hybrid model fixtures.

Also Read: ‘You disrespect India so much’: Furious Kevin Pietersen ‘flabbergasted’, says ‘no English player gets on a plane…’

Gautam Gambhir justifies decision

Explaining the KKR star’s selection and the absence of Jaiswal, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said, “The only reason was because we wanted another wicket-taking option in the middle and we know that what Varun Chakravarthy brings to the table.”

Calling him ‘a X-factor’, Gambhir clarified that even if Chakaravarthy doesn’t get included in the playing XI, his addition makes the bowling line-up stronger. “We know that Varun can be a massive threat and with a lot of teams who haven’t played him and he could be a X-factor as well. I’m not going to say that he’s going to start and all that stuff but it’s always good to have a strong bowling line-up,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also had some words for Jaiswal and predicted ‘a fabulous future’ for the opener. “Because we know that if he can actually get those wickets in the middle, it’s always going to be an advantage and that was one of the reasons otherwise we know that Yashasvi has got a fabulous future ahead, it’s just that we could only pick 15,” he added.

Chakaravarthy made his India debut on July 25, 2021, and has featured in 18 T20Is. But he has only appeared in one ODI, against England on February 9. Meanwhile, Jaiswal also made his ODI debut in the same series, and has appeared in 23 T20Is and 18 Tests. He made his India debut on July 12, 2023.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, RCB Captain Announcement and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, RCB Captain Announcement and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On