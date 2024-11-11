Gambhir keeps suspense alive on Rohit Sharma's availability for 1st Test; spills beans on Rahul vs Easwaran as back-up

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, on Monday, kept the suspense alive on captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth on November 22. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and captain Rohit Sharma look on (AFP)

Media reports on Sunday confirmed that Rohit, who is expecting his second child with wife Ritika Sajdeh, is likely to stay back and not travel with the Indian team on November 11 for the Australia Test series, thus missing the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, Gambhir, speaking to the media for the first time since India's humiliating whitewash at home against New Zealand earlier this month, revealed that there are yet no confirmation on Rohit's unavailability for the Perth game, and rather expects the India captain to lead the side in Australia from the opening Test onwards.

“There is no confirmation. We'll let you know. Hopefully he’ll be available. Everything you’ll get to know by the start of the series,” he told the reporters in Mumbai ahead of India's departure for Perth, where the team will practice in WACA, the old Test venue in the city.

KL Rahul vs Abhimanyu Easwaran as backup

If Rohit is unavailable for the opening game at the Optus Stadium, India might pick one between Rahul and Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test.

"Not looking at WTC. Every series is important irrespective of what's happened in past. Keen to go and perform well. Easwaran, KL as Rohit's replacement. To play best XI closer to the 1st Test," Gambhir said.

Notably, the Bengal opener was picked in the India Test squad keeping in mind Rohit's possible unavailability for the Perth match, with Easwaran earning a second India call-up in the last 12 months on the back of a stellar start to his first-class season, where he smashed four centuries in four consecutive matches across three tournaments between September and October.

Rahul, on the other hand, was never in the midst of being considered as an opener again after India specifically mentioned that they are looking at the senior batter as a middle-order specialist. However, Rahul, who was dropped during the New Zealand series following a poor start to the home season in September, was sent early to Australia for an India A game where he was asked to open, thus pitting the batter against Easwaran in a direct face-off for the opening role. However, both returned with poor scores.