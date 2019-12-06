Gautam Gambhir looking to buy stake in Delhi Capitals: Report

cricket

Delhi Capitals may have decided to let go of Gautam Gambhir after the 2018 IPL season but that has deterred the left-handed batsman from getting in talks to buy stakes in the franchise. It has been reported that East Delhi MP Gambhir is seeking to buy shares in the Delhi franchise and is in talks with the GMR Group. 50% stakes of Delhi Capitals are owned by the JSW group, who paid Rs 550 crore last year to become co-owners of the franchise while the other 50 is with the GMR Group.

Times of India have reported that Gambhir is looking to buy a 10% stake in the franchise from GMR and would need to pay Rs 100 crore for co-ownership. He is waiting for a clearance from the IPL governing council to go ahead with the deal.

Gambhir is one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles. He has also represented Delhi in two separate stints with the last one being the last of his career.

Delhi’s fortunes have changed in the last season. After being perennial underachievers in the IPL, Delhi Capitals finished third in IPL 2019 with Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer leading the charge.

Gambhir finally saw a stand named after him at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on Tuesday but the felicitation became more of a sideshow with the former India opener lamenting the current mess in DDCA and even questioning president Rajat Sharma.

Administrative chaos has come back to Delhi cricket again with president Sharma pitted against the apex council. The senior journalist was appointed president in July last year, when elections were held for the first time since 2013. He resigned earlier this month but the Ombudsman put his resignation on hold and asked him to continue.

Gambhir, who played all his domestic cricket for Delhi and was also captain for a long time, rued the state of affairs in DDCA. He also questioned president Sharma for the delay in naming the North Stand after him.

“I think the president can answer this question better because earlier I was told that stand will be unveiled during the India versus Australia game (in March), then they said it will be the first game of the IPL, they said the hot weather (local tournament). This was what was told to me in the last six to seven months,” Gambhir said.