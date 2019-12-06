‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di,’ Irfan Pathan’s befitting reply to Abdul Razzaq on Jasprit Bumrah comment

cricket

Abdul Razzaq’s comments on Jasprit Bumrah have created a storm. Razzaq claimed that he has faced better bowlers in his career and Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of him. This has not done down well with the Indian fans as they have lashed out at Razzaq for his comments. Now, Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan has responded to Razzaq’s claim and given a befitting reply to the former Pakistani cricketer.

“After having faced the world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. The pressure would have been on him,” Razzaq told cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram. So Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him,” he said on Wednesday.

Now Irfan has come out and replied to Razzaq’s comment.

“Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay” par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and #bumrah #ViratKohli,” Pathan tweeted.

He went on to add that Bumrah is a good bowler among current lot of players, and credited his unique bowling action for his success. “Bumrah is doing good as per the current lot of players and he has improved a lot. He has an awkward action, and he runs awkwardly, but his ball release is tremendous. It falls on the seam. Hence, he is effective,” Razzaq said.

Razzaq further went on to speak about India captain Virat Kohli and said that he is not in the same bracket as Sachin Tendulkar. “If you speak to players from 1992 to 2007, they will tell you what cricket was. There were world class players at that time. Now there are no longer world class players. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now,” he said.

“Like if Virat Kohli scores, so he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but you cannot place him in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. He belongs to a completely different category,” Razzaq said.