India vs West Indies: Kuldeep-Chahal reunite in Hyderabad, get interviewed by Rohit Sharma - WATCH

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:46 IST

The Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were included in the squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies. This is the first time the pair have been included together in the squad since the away ODI series against West Indies in August. It is also the first time since the culmination of World Cup that the two were included in the T20I squad together.

Now, training together in Hyderabad ahead of the first T20I in Hyderabad, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma caught up with both the bowlers for a quick chat. In the video uploaded on BCCI official website, the India vice-captain was seen asking the pair about the things they like to do away from cricket.

On being asked how he spends time when not playing cricket, Chahal answered: “Especially now, I moved back with my family. I just roam around with my family. Whatever time I get, I spend time with them. I spend time with my dog, whom I have adopted. His name is Groot.”

He added: “I meet my childhood friends, and I go on long drives with them. Sometimes, I play pool or PS4 together. When you are playing for India or domestic tour, you don’t get time to meet them or talk to them. So, when I get time, I utilise it to spend time with my family, my friend and my dog.”

Kuldeep was later asked by Rohit about his love for country Australia. “Australia is beautiful. There are a few cities like Syndey and Melbourne. I like to go there and run outside. They all have good parks and stadiums and good hotels as well. I like to go there and take a run outside,” the chinaman said.

India will play three T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies, the first of which will be played on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.