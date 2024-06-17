 Gautam Gambhir meets Home Minister Amit Shah to congratulate him on recent electoral success | Crickit
Gautam Gambhir meets Home Minister Amit Shah to congratulate him on recent electoral success

ANI |
Jun 17, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Gambhir took to X on Monday to share a glimpse of his meeting with the Union Home Minister and stated that his leadership will strengthen the security and stability of India.

New Delhi [India], : Former India opener Gautam Gambhir met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and congratulated him on the recent electoral success.

Gambhir took to X on Monday to share a glimpse of his meeting with the Union Home Minister and stated that his leadership will strengthen the security and stability of India.

"Met with Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji to congratulate him on recent electoral success. His leadership as the Home Minister will further strengthen the security and stability of our nation!" Gambhir wrote on X.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1802613244768498050

Last week, Amit Shah took charge of India's Home Ministry for the second consecutive term under the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. He has been holding the portfolio since 2019.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, Shah won Gujarat's Gandhinagar seat by a huge margin of 7,44,716 votes. He gathered 10,10,972 votes beating Congress' Sonal Patel who got 2,66,256.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah won with a margin of 5,57,014 votes. The seat was previously held by BJP veterans like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While Gambhir has been heavily linked to the head coach position of the Indian men's team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is evaluating the next head coach as the stint of Rahul Dravid is about to reach its conclusion following the end of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Earlier in the month, he confirmed his interest in taking up the role and said, "I have not answered this question, although a lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you now. I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well."

India qualified for the Super 8 after defeating the co-hosts, the USA in their third match. They will play their first game against Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cricket News / Gautam Gambhir meets Home Minister Amit Shah to congratulate him on recent electoral success
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
