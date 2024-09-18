Gautam Gambhir's no-holds-barred attack on Indian pitch critics: ‘Learn how to play against spinners rather…’

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at the pitch critics ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh. The Indian pitches often faced scrutiny for being spin-friendly; in some matches, the spinners start getting turned from the surface from the first day itself. The overseas batters found it tough to tackle the Indian conditions in recent times as some former overseas cricketers have discredited the Asian giants for their recent domination on home soil and said pitch played a big role in their success. Some of the matches in the Indian conditions also got inside two days, which also put the pitches under scrutiny, but it didn't happen when the same happens in SENA countries. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir speaks at the press conference at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(AFP)

Gambhir didn't hold back while slamming the critics of the Indian pitches. He said nobody talks about conditions in overseas countries. He said the opposition has to learn to play spinners to give India a test cricket competition.

"The thing is when you go to places like Australia, England, South Africa, the Test gets over in two and a half days, then there is not so much talk.

"But when the opposition team comes to India and if the Test match gets over in two and a half days, we keep saying that there is too much help for the spinners,” he argued.

Gambhir said it is impossible to prepare a pitch with a guarantee on the days a Test match would last.

"If there is too much help for the fast bowler, then no one talks about it. So, I think we have to be fair and clear on that front. I don't think anywhere in the world where you can prepare a wicket where you say that this Test will go on for five days.”

‘Opposition needs to learn how to play against spinners’

The 42-year-old said the skill level of players to play in all conditions matters more than the nature of the 22-yard strip.

"You got to have quality if you need a good Test. But you should be able to play against spin on a turning track and you should be able to play good fast bowling on a green track.

Gambhir gives no-nonsense advice for overseas players to tackle Indian conditions.

"So, I think this conversation or debate should end where people say that in India, when Test matches get over in two and a half days, it's too much support for spinners. The opposition needs to learn how to play against spinners rather than talk about changing the nature of the pitch," he detailed.