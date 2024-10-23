Gautam Gambhir's no-nonsense take on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management ahead of BGT: ‘That is enough break for…’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up about the team's plan for managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload. Bumrah has played each of the three Tests at home this season. He has been in incredible form in red-ball cricket and currently holds the top spot in the latest ICC Test bowling charts. He has not played white-ball cricket since the T20 World Cup triumph. Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the day three of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand.(AP)

The 30-year-old pacer will be crucial for India to complete a hat-trick of Border Gavaskar Trophy series wins Down Under. With the Australia tour less than a month away, India will decide to rest him after the second test.

Gambhir said that there will be enough space between the last Test against New Zealand and the opening BGT match, but the team management will monitor Bumrah's workload after the Pune clash.

"Once the series is over, we still have around 10 or 12 days before the (first) Test starts in Australia. That is enough break for our fast bowlers as well. But we will still monitor after this Test match where Jasprit Bumrah is," Gambhir told reporters on the eve of second Test against Pune.

Gambhir asserted that the team management is tracking all the fast bowlers, not just Bumrah, keeping five Tests against Australia in mind.

"But it's not only about Jasprit Bumrah. It's about with all the fast bowlers as well. We want to keep them fresh. We know that obviously we've got a long tour and an important tour of Australia," he added.

Workload management depend on outcome of Pune Test

The head coach stated that the outcome in Pune will decide whether India will rest Bumrah for the final Test.

"Workload management will definitely depend on what the outcome of this Test match is and how much have they bowled in this match," he added.

Gambhir said India showed the intent with which they want to play Test cricket in the opening match.

"I don't think there will be many teams who will be thinking like this even after being shot out for 46, when you have to bat more than two-and-a-half days but this is the quality (we have) and this is the kind of cricket we want to play in the future," he said.