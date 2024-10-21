Gambhir's plan, selectors' concern revealed behind surprising Washington Sundar inclusion ahead of 2nd NZ Test

India made a surprising move on Monday evening, hours after suffering an eight-wicket loss in the opening Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru, as they included another spin-bowling all-rounder in Washington Sundar for the second and final match of the three-game series. Sundar, who scored 152 batting at No. 3 for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament earlier last week, will link-up with the squad in Pune on Monday. India's Washington Sundar reacts after bowling on day one of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)

BCCI's media release on Sunday gave away no information on the reason behind the selection, nor was any such plan addressed during captain Rohit Sharma's post-match press conference. However, The Indian Express reported that the selection was down to India's batting concerns ahead of the second Test amid Shubman Gill's recovery from a stiff neck, Rishabh Pant's trouble with his knee and KL Rahul struggling with form.

Another reason why the Sundar move by the selectors was surprising is that India do have a spin-bowling all-rounder in Axar Patel in the current squad, but the report added that it was the Gautam Gambhir-comprising team management that put in the request for his inclusion. They believe that a finger-spin option, who also provides reliability with the bat, could come in handy at Pune.

How India performed at home in Tests since 2014

Washington Sundar set for first Test appearance since 2021

Sundar has been almost a regular member in the India white-ball set-up, but he is all set for his first appearance in Test cricket since 2021, when he made his debut under captain Virat Kohli. Overall, he made just four appearances in the format, picking six wickets and scoring 265 runs with three fifties.

The move further highlighted Gambhir's obsession with having both batting and bowling depth in the squad, irrespective of the format. And with the all-important Australia tour coming up, where India will play five Tests, he wants to have all his all-rounders fit and match-ready.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will begin on October 24, where the hosts will be aiming to make a comeback after the loss against Bengaluru.