Gautam Gambhir points fingers in animated chat with India cricketers; Anil Kumble says, enough talk, now perform

India head coach Gautam Gambhir provided a vocal tonic to the cricketers in an animated chat, raising his finger multiple times before the start of play on Day 4 of the second Test match against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. South Africa, already 1-0 up in the series, are firm favourites to walk away with a 2-0 win by winning the second Test. They are so far ahead in the game that even a draw would be a miracle result for Team India. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with player Dhruv Jurel(PTI)

Gambhir took the leader's role in the team huddle before the start of play on Tuesday. While the head coach was giving his animated pep talk, the broadcasters played an old clip from his press conference last year, where Gambhir was heard saying that he would want the Indian team to be prepared to score 400 runs in a day and if required, also bat for two days to save a Test match.

Legendary India cricketer Anil Kumble, who is part of the broadcasting team, said that it was time for Gambhir and his players to back the words with performance on the field, as they would not get a better chance to show their character against the defending World Test Champions.

"You just have to back up those words. You are up against the best side in world cricket today who have won the trophy (WTC). Can't have a better chance of showing your character and win. If we don't win at least we fight it out and ensure we don't lose. Yeah, those words are fine but you need it back it up with performance as well," said Kumble.

Gambhir having an animated chat with his players after a tough day's play is nothing unusual. His famous dressing room outburst during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when India lost to Australia in Melbourne was out in the open.

There are no reports yet to suggest that Gambhir might have had something similar to say to the batters after they were bowled out for 201 on a pitch where South Africa batted for nearly two days but if the Indian batters don't put up a good show in the second innings to at least throw a challenge to the Proteas, that version of the head coach might not be far.

As the Test match stands, South Africa are well on their way to set India a target of 500 or maybe more and the Rishabh Pant-led side (Shubman Gill is out with an injury) will have the task of batting out four sessions on a surface that has no demons to save the Test match and dare we say, maybe try and win it? But what the fans would really want is for their team to show some Test-match resilience. The result, either way, may still be easier to digest than.