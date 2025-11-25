'Want to make you pregnant': More heat on suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil as audio, chat leaks surface

Trouble has mounted for suspended Congress MLA from Palakkad - Rahul Mamkootathil - with fresh allegations of sexual misconduct being levelled against him, accusations that he has denied saying investigation is underway and that he will take legal action to defend himself. Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil leaves the Kerala Assembly after the session, in his first public appearance following sexual misconduct allegations, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Purported WhatsApp chat screenshot and audio clip claiming to be of Mamkootathil, who was earlier suspended from the Congress after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, have emerged.

The purported audio, claimed to be a conversation between Rahul and a woman, features the latter speaking about the difficulties she faced during the first month of pregnancy, while the man - claimed to be Rahul - is heard asking her to visit a hospital in a rude manner, according to an indiatoday.in report.

The authenticity of the audio and chat remains unverified.

The woman in the audio clip also reportedly tells the man that he has “changed a lot”, reminding him that he was the one who wanted the child.

Another screenshot, purportedly of Rahul’s messages, reads: “I want to make you pregnant, I need our child.”

What Rahul Mamkootathil said on audio clip

Speaking to the reporters in Kerala's Palakkad, Rahul Mamkootathil said on Monday that he has been fully cooperating with the probe, adding that he will proceed legally over the allegations.

"...I have been fully cooperating with that investigation in every possible way, and the probe is progressing. Once the investigation reaches a certain stage, I will say whatever I need to say at that point. An audio clip is being circulated in my name. If someone had asked me before releasing it, I could have clarified it. But what is the point of asking me whether it is my voice after releasing it publicly along with my photograph? From day one, I have been clear: once the investigation moves forward and reaches a certain stage, I will add whatever I need to add," ANI news agency quoted Mamkootathil as saying.

"I also have the right in this country to proceed legally, and I will exercise that right. Even today, I stand here with complete confidence that I have never violated any law of this country. As a citizen who has not committed any unlawful act, I once again assert that I have the right to move legally. The investigation is underway," he added.

The newly surfaced audio is reportedly a continuation of an earlier clip that had sparked a big controversy and led to Rahul Mankootathil's temporary removal from party activities.

The first allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil surfaced in August this year when a Malayalam actress and a writer accused him of sexual misconduct. Following the allegations, he had resigned from the post of Youth Congress president.

Responding to the fresh allegations, Kerala Congress leader K Muraleedharan said it is the government that must take action against Rahul Mamkootathil. "The government has the authority to take any action in this matter. As far as the Congress party is concerned, he is not currently a member. If the government takes action, Congress will move to the next step against Rahul. For the party to take further action against someone who is no longer in it, there must first be action from the government and the police. So far, no steps have been taken to readmit Rahul into the party," ANI quoted Muraledharan.