Rini Ann George accuses politician of inviting her to hotel room, sending inappropriate messages for 3 years

Malayalam actor Rini Ann George spoke to the press in Kochi on Wednesday and alleged that a prominent youth leader from a well-known political party in Kerala has been inappropriate with her for three years now. She claimed to have complained to senior members of the party, only for them to ignore her pleas. Here’s what she said. Malayalam actor Rini George has accused a young politician of propositioning her inappropriately.

Rini Ann George claims political leader invited her to hotel room

Rini addressed the media in Kochi on Wednesday and claimed, “I came in contact with the politician through social media. His inappropriate behaviour began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him. When I threatened to expose him, he said, you go tell anyone…who cares?”

The actor also alleged that several other women have faced such harassment from him. “I have not suffered any assault, but I have received such messages. He once said let’s book a room in a five-star hotel, you should come. When I reacted strongly, there was no trouble for a while. But later, he began messaging me again,” she claimed.

Not filing police complaint and speaking up now

Rini also claims that she complained against him to senior members of his party, but instead of disciplinary action, he was given a prominent position. The actor, however, has not yet filed a police complaint against the politician. “If I file a complaint, I will put myself in danger. That will be the only result. I urge women in the country to elect public representatives wisely,” she said. She also claimed she did not wish to ‘embarrass’ the political party involved.

The actor also stated that she is only speaking up now because she realised more women have faced such harassment from the politician. “Through my friends, I have learnt that several other women have faced harassment. I am speaking up for them.”

Rini is known for appearing in several advertisements and the Malayalam film 916 Kunjoottan, which was released this year.

With inputs from PTI