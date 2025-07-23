'Aaj hi banaya account': Tanushree Dutta slams man saying she is claiming harassment over MeToo 'to stay in limelight'

Actor Tanushree Dutta took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to address that she has been facing harassment in her own home. Crying inconsolably, the actor added that she has got in touch with the police in this matter. (Also read: Tearful Tanushree Dutta says she is facing harassment since #MeToo complaint, pleads: ‘Do something before its too late’) Tanushree Dutta was seen breaking down in tears in her Instagram video.

Tanushree responds to comments

After her video surfaced on social media, an Instagram user questioned her claims and said that she is doing it to stay in the limelight. The comment read, “I am a fan of Tanushree ma'am, but this time, I think she wants to be in limelight. I may be wrong, but it seems so. Sorry if my words hurt you ma'am, but this is what I felt after watching your video.” Responding to the comment, Tanushree wrote, “Really?? Checked ur profile. Aaj hi banaya Insta account (You made the profile today itself) to post this comment.”

Tanushree Dutta replied to a user in the comments.

More comments

Another Instargam user commented, “Nautanki Karna band karo Madam… Log Jaan gaye hai tumhari asliyat. Ghaadi ghaadi drama karti ho. We all are fed up from your third class acting. If you’re not safe in Mumbai then go back to USA & Why are you putting your life in danger if anything is true. Nana [Patekar] is the great human being & best actor of Bollywood. Don’t try to defame him Madam…Agar nahi Kaam mil raha toh yeh sab karke Bhi kuch kaam nahi milega Bollywood mein. Sab jaan gaye hai tumhe (Stop this drama, we all know the truth. You won't get work by doing all this).”

In response, Tanushree added, “hmmm. Maine toh iss post mein Nana ka naam bhi nahi liya. Chor ki daadhi mein tinka (I did not even take Nana's name in the post. A guilty conscience needs no accuser)!!”

In the video, Tanushree shared that she is not able to deal with the constant harassment and is compelled to take the matter to the police. In the caption, she wrote: “I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya (I reached out to the police today as I was fed up of all this). Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late.”

Tanushree Dutta's MeToo allegations

Tanushree had made strong accusations against Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. Nana Patekar denied the allegations. She filed an FIR in October 2018. Nana Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges by the police in 2019.

Tanushree's last on-screen appearance was in a 2013 film called SuperCops Vs Super Villains. Some of her other films include Good Boy, Bad Boy, Aashiq Banaya Apne, and Dhol.