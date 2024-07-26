Gautam Gambhir's priceless smile as Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya bond over unique fielding drill ahead of 1st SL T20I

India are all set to play their first international game under newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the first T20I match under the new full-time skipper of the format, Suryakumar Yadav, when they take on Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match contest at the Pallekele International Stadium. Ahead of the series opener, Gambhir was seen sporting a rare smile as Suryakumar bonded with Hardik Pandya during the team's training session at the venue. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya during India's fielding session on Friday

Only a while back, Suryakumar and Hardik were in the race to take over the T20I captaincy after Rohit Sharma retired from the format following India's T20 World Cup win last month in Barbados. Hardik was the vice-captain of that World Cup-winning side and, hence, was primed to take over the role. But the selectors, in consultation with Gambhir, reckoned Suryakumar has a better fit for the role, given the all-rounder's tryst with injuries, leaving the board to manage his workload in the white-ball format.

Despite Hardik losing the position to his Mumbai Indians teammate, there was no feeling of hostility from either side. The two were seen bonding over a unique fielding drill assigned by T Dilip, who remains in charge of the department even as Gambhir introduced new coaching staff to the Indian team.

In a video posted by the BCCI on Friday from the training session in Pallekele, Suryakumar and Hardik were seen laughing during India's practice after Dilip assigned the task as Gambhir was seen smiling throughout. "Quite a vibe in the group in this fun session at Kandy," read the caption.

The series will be Suryakumar's first assignment as a full-time India captain in the format. He earlier led the team last year, where India won 4-1 at home against Australia in November before being held to a 1-1 draw in South Africa. He also has experience leading the Mumbai state team in domestic cricket.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar reckoned Suryakumar's appointment as the India captain was down to the feedbacks the selectors received from the rest of the Indian players, before labelling him as “one of the most deserving candidates.”

Earlier this week, he said: “Suryakumar Yadav was made the captain, because he is one of the most deserving candidates. We have been getting the feedbacks from the dressing room. He has got great cricket brain, he is one of the best T20 batters in the world, and the one who is likely to play all the games. Surya has got the necessary quality that you need to succeed as a captain.”