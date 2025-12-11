Gautam Gambhir puzzles ex-KKR star by ignoring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s heroics: 'They shut down any naysayers'

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa found Gautam Gambhir’s stance puzzling, highlighting the lack of acknowledgement for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following India’s commanding ODI series win over South Africa. The two senior batsmen, focusing solely on the 50-over format, were in sublime touch. Kohli struck back-to-back centuries and added a solid fifty, while Rohit contributed two important half-centuries, consistently anchoring India’s innings and steering the team to a 2-1 series triumph. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued their imperious form in ODIs.(PTI)

Kohli was deservedly named Player of the Series, scoring 302 runs across three matches, while Rohit’s 146 runs proved vital in securing India’s victories.

Uthappa commented on Gambhir’s post-match press conference, expressing surprise at what he felt was a glaring omission. He added that both Kohli and Rohit had played match-winning innings that were central to India’s success, and ignoring their contributions seemed unusual given their impact on the series outcome.

"What I found surprising is the post-match of that series, in the press conference, I didn't see Gautam giving credit to either Rohit or Virat. Here are a couple of guys who've batted out of their skins and shown us how good they are and how good they can be. They reduced all kinds of doubts and shut down any naysayers about what they actually can do and will do for India when they are in the right kind of form. That felt strange," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hold spot in ICC ODI rankings

India captain Rohit Sharma continues to dominate as the top-ranked ODI batter, while Virat Kohli moves up to second in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Kohli, who hasn’t held the No.1 spot since Pakistan’s Babar Azam overtook him in April 2021, has edged closer to reclaiming the top position thanks to his stellar performances in India’s recent three-match ODI series against South Africa. Meanwhile, Rohit’s consistent run-scoring in the 50-over format has helped him maintain his lead, keeping him firmly at the summit of the ICC ODI batting charts.

After India’s ODI series win, Gambhir stayed tight-lipped on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s role in the 2027 World Cup plans.

"First you got to realise that the ODI World Cup is two years away. It’s important to stay in the present. They are world-class players and their experience is important in the dressing room. They’ve been doing it for a long time. Hopefully, they can continue doing the same, which is going to be important in the 50-over format," said Gambhir.