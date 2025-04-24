Gautam Gambhir receives death threat; Team India head coach approaches police one day after Pahalgam terror attacks

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, has received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir' after the city of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, was at the receiving end of a deadly terror attack on Tuesday. News agency ANI quoted the Office of Gautam Gambhir as saying that the former BJP MP reached out to the police and filed an official complaint to safeguard his family's security. Gambhir got the threat via e-mail, which contained three chilling words 'I kill you', reported India Today. Gautam Gambhir recently came back to India after a holiday trip with family to France(PTI)

"Former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'. On Wednesday, he approached the Delhi Police, filing a formal complaint for an FIR and seeking measures to safeguard his family's security," the office said.

On Tuesday, Gambhir received two threatening emails, one in the afternoon and another in the evening, both conveying the same message. This was not the first instance of such threats; in November 2021, while serving as a Member of Parliament, Gambhir had received a similar email.

Gambhir had recently visited France with his family for a holiday, but was back in the country earlier this month. He has been away from the limelight after India's Champions Trophy win in March. With cricketers currently playing in the Indian Premier League 2025, the head coaches get an off-time during the course of the tournament. Gambhir was appointed as Team India's head coach in July last year, replacing his World Cup-winning predecessor Rahul Dravid.

Gambhir was one of the many Indian sporting personalities to raise his voice against the Pahalgam terror attacks. "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike," he has posted on X.

Gambhir as India coach

Meanwhile, Gambhir has enjoyed his time as head coach lately. After his tenure started on a rough note, losing the ODIs in Sri Lanka and the Test series to New Zealand at home 0-3, Gambhir was under fire after India lost to Australia 1-3 and had to give up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after being in possession of it for eight years. What made matters worse was the manner in which the dressing room chats were leaked to the media, creating a ruckus and questioning the integrity of the Indian cricket team.

Thankfully, things improved when India won the Champions Trophy undefeated, beating New Zealand in the final to lift their second ICC trophy in nine months.