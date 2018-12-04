Gautam Gambhir retires: Twitter reacts with #ThankyouGauti

Gautam Gambhir has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, thus ending a career which spanned for close to two decades.

He last played for India against England in 2016 in the first Test match at Rajkot. In his career, the left-hander played 58 Tests, scoring 4154 runs, at an average of 41.95, including nine centuries and 22 fifties. He played 147 ODIs, scoring 5238 runs at an average of 39.68 and a strike-rate of 85.25.

Gambhir also played in 37 T20Is.

The left-hander was an integral member of India’s two World Cup triumphs as he top scored with 75 in World T20 2007 final when India beat Pakistan by five runs. In the 2011 World Cup final, batting at No.3, he made 97 and formed a match-winning partnership with captain MS Dhoni.

Will forever remain one of the unsung heroes of Indian cricket and my MoM of the 2011 WC Final! Adios #GautamGambhir. — Sumeet Panda (@__summit__) December 4, 2018

Another unsung hero with no farewell. How far this is good on part of @BCCI not providing the hero's without a proper farewell. @virendersehwag @GautamGambhir @ImZaheer . Hope @YUVSTRONG12 will join the list soon. https://t.co/0qZjKUcb5r — Abhishake Peyyeti (@URS_Ab) December 4, 2018

I gotta say.. I don't like retirements.. especially of people that I admire deeply. Congratulations @GautamGambhir on an amazing career. I'm grateful for all that we shared on and off the field. It's been an honour skip. My best wishes on ur second innings. — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 4, 2018

Gauti I wish you all the best going forward brother..u have been a true champion and fighter for india 🇮🇳 lots of love pic.twitter.com/uTx0pgwKII — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2018

@GautamGambhir congratulations on a wonderful career. one of the best batsman in world cricket ,specially against spinners. @GautamGambhir made my generation of spinner realise how important bowling skills were.

Punished the quality balls also

Privileged to share memories with u pic.twitter.com/TvcsCXH1eA — ramesh powar (@imrameshpowar) December 4, 2018

