Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 04, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Gautam Gambhir retires: Twitter reacts with #ThankyouGauti

Gambhir last played for India against England in 2016 in the first Test match at Rajkot. In his career, the left-hander played 58 Tests, scoring 4154 runs, at an average of 41.95, including nine centuries and 22 fifties. He played 147 ODIs, scoring 5238 runs at an average of 39.68 and a strike-rate of 85.25.

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2018 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gautam Gambhir retires,Gautam Gambhir,Twitter reacts
File picture of Gautam Gambhir(Getty Images)

Gautam Gambhir has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, thus ending a career which spanned for close to two decades.

He last played for India against England in 2016 in the first Test match at Rajkot. In his career, the left-hander played 58 Tests, scoring 4154 runs, at an average of 41.95, including nine centuries and 22 fifties. He played 147 ODIs, scoring 5238 runs at an average of 39.68 and a strike-rate of 85.25.

Gambhir also played in 37 T20Is.

The left-hander was an integral member of India’s two World Cup triumphs as he top scored with 75 in World T20 2007 final when India beat Pakistan by five runs. In the 2011 World Cup final, batting at No.3, he made 97 and formed a match-winning partnership with captain MS Dhoni.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir signs off from cricket with emotional and nostalgic message - Read

Here is how Twitter reacted to the announcement.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 21:33 IST

tags

more from cricket