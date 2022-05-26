Gautam Gambhir's cold-blooded stare at KL Rahul after LSG's defeat goes viral, sends Twitter into a meltdown

The Lucknow Super Giants' robust campaign in IPL 2022 came to an end on Wednesday following their 14-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Chasing a stiff target of 208, LSG fought valiantly but ended on 196/3 despite captain KL Rahul's 79 off 58 balls. RCB's assault, led by Rajat Patidar, who scored an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls pushed LSG on the brink and despite coming close, a few tight overs in the end by Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood sent the IPL debutants packing. Also Read: Virat Kohli sits in shock as Kolkata policeman turns 'John Cena' to escort fan who tried to meet Ex-RCB captain

After the match, as scenes of jubilation emerged from the RCB camp, there was heartbreak in the LSG dugout. However, one scene where LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was seen staring at Rahul has left Twitter buzzing. Several former cricketers have questioned Rahul's approach while batting as he scored his runs at a strike-rate of 136.21.

As a matter of fact, Rahul faced just four more deliveries than Patidar but there was a gulf between the individual scores of the two batters. The camera caught Gambhir and Rahul having a small chat, during which the former India opener did not look too pleased. The reaction caused quite the stir on social media and Twitter users came up with some hilarious responses.

Dear Gautam Gambhir mind your own business, stay away from him 😤😡

Leave KL Rahul alone and facilitate him with gifts and all...he is our proud future legend😌😎 #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/mcb3cbjzw4 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 25, 2022

This wasn't the first time in the match that Gambhir's expressions became a talking point. The former KKR captain, known for his poker face, was sandwiched between emotions when Rahul dropped a catch which seemed to be in his control. Rahul put down Dinesh Karthik when the batter was on 2 off 6 balls, extracting a rather animated reaction from Gambhir in the dugout.

Gambhir shared a post on Instagram, vowing to come back stronger the following season. "Hard luck today but a great tournament for our new team. We'll come back stronger… Until we meet again! @lucknowsupergiants," read the caption.

Rahul's tryst with IPL captaincy ends in another heartbreak despite him shining with the bat. This was the third season in a row that Rahul scored over 600 runs in the IPL and fourth overall. He finished IPL 2022 with 616 runs at an average of 51.33, with two centuries.

