Gautam Gambhir scolded Harshit Rana before Sydney ODI: 'Perform kar warna bahar bitha dunga'

Both Harshit Rana and Gautam Gambhir faced immense pressure ahead of Saturday’s final ODI in Sydney. The fast bowler had come under scrutiny for poor returns in the first two games, compounding his inconsistent international form. The India head coach, meanwhile, was under fire as the Delhi speedster had yet to justify his selection, despite Gambhir fiercely defending him. But after a stern pre-match talk from Gambhir, Rana delivered a four-wicket haul in India’s nine-wicket win over Australia. Harshit Rana picked up four wickets in India's win in Sydney

Following a poor outing in the Asia Cup, which fueled criticism over his selection for the ODI series in Australia, Rana picked just two wickets, conceding 86 runs in 12 overs across the first two matches. The added pressure weighed heavily on Gambhir, who, despite continuing to back the young fast bowler, finally lost patience ahead of the Sydney game. He scolded Rana and fired an ultimatum: "Perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga (Perform or I will make you sit out)."

Rana's childhood coach, Sharvan, told the Times of India that Rana called him before the match, admitting the immense pressure he felt and his desperate desire to block out the outside noise, something Gambhir’s words ultimately helped him achieve.

"He called me and told me that he wanted to shut the outside noise with his performance. I just said, believe in yourself. I know some cricketers say he is close to Gambhir. But Gambhir knows how to identify talent, and he backs them. He has backed a lot of cricketers, and they have done wonders for their team. He, in fact, scolded Harshit badly. He told him directly, ‘perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga.’ He sends a clear message to whoever you are," said Sharvan.

"Rana is 23. Let’s give him some time," he added.

Rana heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday, when he generated pace and bounce off the SCG track to register his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI cricket as India bowled out Australia for 236 runs.

Sharvan also lashed out at former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth, who had earlier launched a scathing attack, saying that Rana was only picked for the Australia ODI series because he was Gambhir's 'yes man'.

"First Krishnamachari Srikkanth took the case of this kid. After retirements, cricketers have started their YouTube channels to earn, but please don’t scrutinise any kid who just started. They have the right to guide, scold, but please don’t say anything for your YouTube channel’s visibility," Sharvan said.

Rana will return to action for the five-match T20I series against Australia, which will get underway next week.