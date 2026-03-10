Gautam Gambhir sets sights on 2027 World Cup less than 24 hours after winning his second ICC trophy as India coach

It hadn’t even been 24 hours since India won the T20 World Cup that Gautam Gambhir got down to business and began planning for the next big ICC event – the 2027 World Cup. The 50-over extravaganza, set to return to South Africa and Zimbabwe for the first time since 2003, is already drawing the Indian attention for two names: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two batting stalwarts, who now play only the ODI format, came agonisingly close to lifting the trophy in 2023, but the heartbreak of November 19 denied them the glory. Now, Gambhir, who has already overseen two ICC titles as India’s head coach, has emerged as another key figure in the team’s renewed quest for the World Cup. India have won the T20 World Cup three times, more than any other team, and would want to replicate that dominance in the ODI format as well. Gautam Gambhir's eyes are already on the prize (AFP)

And for that, Gambhir has already drawn up the blueprint. In a chat with India Today, the head coach revealed that the ball will start rolling once the Indian Premier League 2026 concludes. The 19th edition of the IPL begins on March 28, and as the 10 franchises battle for the title, Gambhir will have a couple of months off. He will return to national duty starting with the Afghanistan series in June, setting the wheels in motion for Mission South Africa.

“The planning for the 2027 World Cup will start after the IPL. There are 25 to 30 ODIs between IPL 2026 and the World Cup. This format is not played a lot these days. The earlier we start planning, the better it will be for us,” Gambhir said.

India's record in South Africa India have fond memories of playing a World Cup in South Africa. The last time it was held there, in 2003, India, under Sourav Ganguly, reached the final, only to lose to Australia. They were the only team to defeat India in that World Cup, doing it twice. However, outside the World Cup, India’s ODI record in South Africa isn’t the worst, but it certainly has scope for improvement. In 59 ODIs, India have won 24 and lost 31. Their most successful ODI series in South Africa came in 2018 under Virat Kohli, when they decimated the Proteas 5–1 in a six-ODI series.

Having said that, as Gambhir mentioned, ODIs are dwindling, and with fewer matches being played, the task becomes even more challenging. That is why Gambhir wants to get down to work right from the get-go.

“South Africa is not an easy place to play cricket. We have to figure out combinations and identify the players who are suited to the conditions. The selectors and the coaches will do that. By the time IPL 2026 ends, India will have a blueprint for the ODI World Cup 2027,” Gambhir added.