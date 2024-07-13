Gautam Gambhir 'speaks less, but...': Avesh Khan provides unique insight into newly-appointed India coach's functioning

Earlier this month, the BCCI announced Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. This announcement followed closely on the heels of a historic victory, where a Rohit Sharma-led team ended an 11-year drought for an ICC title by lifting the T20 World Cup in Barbados. Among the masterminds behind this triumphant campaign was head coach Rahul Dravid, who had previously confirmed that the tournament would be his final assignment with the national team. Gautam Gambhir during his time as KKR's mentor in IPL 2024(PTI)

In Gambhir, India now welcome a head coach with a markedly different personality. While Dravid has long been revered for his calm and rather diplomatic demeanour, Gambhir is known for his directness and candid opinions. Unafraid to call a spade a spade, Gambhir's unfiltered and assertive personality sets him apart as a coach who is expected to bring a new dynamic to the Indian cricket team's leadership.

And who better to provide an insight into Gambhir's functioning than someone who has worked under him? India's pacer Avesh Khan, who was a key part of the Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 – the team Gambhir mentored at the time in the Indian Premier League – has shed light on his style in a chat with the BCCI.

According to Avesh, Gambhir's relentless pursuit of maximising the potential of his players establishes him as a true “team coach.” Aiming for a prolonged and consistent tenure in the national squad, Avesh expressed his optimism under Gambhir's guidance.

“Whatever I have learned from him, it is about the mindset that you should always look to get the better of your opponent and give your 100 per cent,” Avesh told BCCI, as quoted by PTI, ahead of India’s fourth T20I here on Saturday against Zimbabwe.

“In team meetings, as well as one-on-ones, he would speak less but would convey his point as to what is to be done. He would assign tasks and roles to players and he has always been a ‘team coach’. He always wants to win and everyone to give their 100 per cent,” Avesh said.

Under Gambhir's mentorship, Lucknow Super Giants reached playoffs in 2022 and 2023; he left the side following the previous season to join Kolkata Knight Riders, helping them lift the title this year.

Gambhir set to join Team India in Sri Lanka

Gambhir will join the Indian team when it tours Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour, playing three T20Is and as many ODIs. Early reports suggest that it is unlikely that Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli will be part of the tour, with both players being managed for workload ahead of the 10-Test long season.

India will begin their home season with the Test series against Bangladesh, following which the two teams will meet in a three-match T20I series.