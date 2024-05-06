Gautam Gambhir straightaway sends out tactical message to Shreyas Iyer, erupts on Nicholas Pooran's dismissal vs KKR

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants only managed to score 36 runs after Andre Russell bagged the jackpot wicket of Nicholas Pooran during Lucknow Super Giants' unsuccessful run chase of the gigantic target set by Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Mentoring the Knight Riders in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, former India opener Gautam Gambhir expressed overwhelming happiness after Russell outsmarted the West Indies power-hitter in the 11th over. Gambhir opted to send out a tactical message to Iyer after Nicholas Pooran's dismissal(PTI-IPL)

Ending his association with LSG to link up with KKR as the franchise mentor for IPL 2023, Gambhir was seen sending out a tactical message to Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer after the crucial wicket. Gambhir summoned one of the reserve players of the Knight Riders to relay his message to Iyer. Dismissed for 10 off 8 balls, Pooran's exit triggered the downfall of the Lucknow Super Giants. Gambhir's masterstroke against his former franchise has garnered the attention of netizens on social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer issues cheeky toss remark after KKR take slender lead over CSK, RR in IPL standings: ‘Losing tosses but…’

Watch: Gambhir straightaway sends out tactical message to Shreyas

After Pooran's cheap dismissal, Ayush Badoni (15) and Ashton Turner (16) followed suit with their mediocre scores against KKR. All-rounder Krunal Pandya only scored five runs as Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana sealed a famous win for the Knight Riders. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, KKR mentor Gambhir celebrated Kolkata's impressive win over Lucknow Super Giants. With the massive win over Rahul's men, former champions KKR have climbed to the top spot in the IPL 2024 standings.

Batting first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, KKR posted a challenging total of 235-6 in 20 overs. Opener Sunil Narine extended his free-scoring run with the match-winning knock of 81 off 39 balls. KKR bowlers Chakaravarthy and Harshit shared six wickets as LSG folded for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Narine won the Player of the Match award for the record 15th time as a KKR player. "The most important thing is starting well and it's good to have the backing of the support staff. I think you have to pick your strengths and pick your spots, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't," Narine said after KKR handed LSG their biggest-ever defeat by runs in the IPL.