Gautam Gambhir's support staff under scrutiny in BCCI's review meeting; board to take action before England tour

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar repeatedly criticised amid Virat Kohli's persistent off-stump problems in Australia, and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar ranted on live television after India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. In the wake of the backlash, BCCI officials brought up the topic during the review meeting on Saturday in Mumbai as the credentials of head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff were questioned.

In a report in the Hindustan Times, "the depth of Gambhir’s support staff" was discussed during the meeting, which was attended by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, the head coach himself, captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI secretary-elect Devajit Saikia and newly-elected ICC chairman Jay Shah.

"Except bowling coach Morne Morkel, who comes with a body of work as a Test player, there is a growing opinion within the team set-up that assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate are lacking in coaching expertise, particularly when it comes Test cricket," read the report.

BCCI to take action after Champions Trophy

The report added that the topic on the criticism against Gambhir's support staff will be discussed at large after the end of the Champions Trophy.

"There is a possibility of more reinforcements in the coaching staff, those with technical expertise for the tour of England," the report added.

Some of the matters that weren't, however, discussed during the review meeting, was the lack of sync between the selection committee and the team management, especially amid the backlash that India used neither Sarfaraz Khan or Abhimanyu Easwaran during he tour of Australia.

With the Indian team on a poor run of form under Gambhir, which began with a 0-2 ODI series loss in Sri Lanka, and an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home in a Test series against New Zealand in early November, the Champions Trophy holds utmost significance for the coaching staff. A poor result could see Gambhir’s role under scrutiny.