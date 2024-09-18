Gautam Gambhir's ultimate praise for the Indian star: ‘Not even a luxury, it's really an honour'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah and said it's an honour to have a bowler like him in the team who can make a difference at any stage in any format. Bumrah has been widely regarded as the best all-format bowler at present after his recent exploits in both red and white-ball formats. He played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph with his incredible spells in almost every match, including the final, where he turned the tide in his team's way in the business end. He ended the campaign with 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 8.26. Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh.(PTI)

Bumrah got the much-deserved rest after the T20 World Cup, and now he is all set to return to the Indian team's first Test against Bangladesh, which will kick off at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on September 19.

Gambhir, who took over the coaching charge of the Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour, shared his first impression of Bumrah after having him on his first red-ball assignment as the team's head coach.

"Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world in all three formats. It has not happened many times in India that we have started talking about bowlers now. It has always been about batters. India, at one stage, was a batter-obsessed nation. You have to give credit to Bumrah, [Mohammed] Shami, [Mohammed] Siraj, [Ravichandran] Ashwin, and [Ravindra] Jadeja," Gambhir said in the pre-match press conference.

Really an honour that we've got someone like Bumrah

While many referred to Bumrah as a luxury to have in the team but Gambhir said it's an honour to have him in the side and sitting in the dressing room.

"I think what he has done in T20 format in West Indies to what he can do in red-ball cricket, what he did against England. So I feel that yes, it is actually not even a luxury. I think it's really an honour that we've got someone like Bumrah playing for us and sitting in that dressing room. We can make a change, we can make a difference at any stage of the game. So yes, hopefully, we can do the same in this series and going forward as well," he added.