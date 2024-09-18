Virat Kohli recited 'Om Namah Shivay' before every ball in series he scored 'heaps of runs'; Gambhir didn't speak a word

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli opened up on their spiritual side, which helped them enter a zone that cricketers strive to reach. The Indian duo is known for its aggressive brand of cricket, but they also have a different side to their game, which they discussed during a chat posted by the BCCI on their website. India's Virat Kohli talks with head coach Gautam Gambhir (R) during a practice session.(AFP)

Kohli had a breakthrough Test series against Australia Down Under in 2014-15, where he ended up scoring 692 runs in four matches, eight innings at an average of 86.50 which included four tons and one fifty, with the best score of 169.

Gambhir recounted a series, highlighting Kohli's exceptional focus after chanting the 'Om Namah Shivay' mantra before facing every ball.

"During the India vs Australia series, where you had an outstanding performance, you kept chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' before every delivery, which helped you get into that zone," Gambhir began, reflecting on Kohli's dedication.

The India head coach also recalled his iconic 436-ball 137-run knock in Napier to rescue the team from a critical condition and revealed that it was Hanuman Chalisa which kept him going and put him in a zone.

"I had a similar experience in Napier. I didn't think I could bat for two and a half days, but I was listening to the Hanuman Chalisa during those days. It got me into that zone and helped me," Gambhir said in a candid chat conducted by BCCI.

Gambhir emphasized the rarity and significance of reaching such a state as he was completely zoned out and didn't utter a word between overs to his batting partner VVS Laxman.

"Very few times in your career will you find yourself in that zone. When I was batting on day 5, VVS Laxman told me that I never uttered a word between overs--I was completely zoned out. I know how valuable it is to be in that state. Unless you've experienced it, you can't fully understand how to achieve it," Gambhir remarked.

‘A chase has always provided clarity’: Virat Kohli

Adding to the conversation, Kohli shared his perspective on chasing targets and the clarity it brings.

"A chase has always provided clarity. If your motivation is to win, then you will always find a way. For me, I want the result first. If that requires me to play aggressive cricket, I will play aggressive cricket. If it requires me to run, I will run. To play shots on the ground, I will play shots on the ground. If I have to leave the ball for three hours, I will leave the ball for three hours. I guess if you don't want the victory so badly, you will not work on the solutions," he added.