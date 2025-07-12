Gautam Gambhir welcomes Jasprit Bumrah in front of Lord's Honours Board; India pacer then completes the formality

It is a dream for every cricketer to get on the Lord's Honours Board. Scoring a century or taking five wickets at the home of cricket is what gets you there. Some of the biggest names the sport has seen, such as Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, aren't up there because they failed to score a ton at the iconic venue in London. It would have been a travesty if Jasprit Bumrah didn't get featured too, but the India pacer showed great mastery on Day 2 of the third Test against England, and as a result, he picked up a fifer. It was quite an occasion as Jasprit Bumrah finally got on the Lord's Honours Board(Screengrabs - BCCI X)

Jasprit Bumrah produced two ripping deliveries to breach the defence of overnight batters Ben Stokes and Joe Root. After picking up a fifer, Jasprit Bumrah held the ball in his hands as he soaked in the atmosphere at Lord's. He also led the team off once India bundled out England for 387 in the first innings.

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel also stood up to applaud Bumrah's efforts in the first innings. Once Bumrah arrived in the pavilion, Gambhir was seen waiting for him patiently near the Honours Board.

Once Bumrah arrived, he got a hug from the Indian head coach and the rest of the support staff and non-playing members.

Bumrah then eventually got his name up on the Honours Board, and he completed the formality by leaving his signature right up there. He also posed for the cameras and gave a big thumbs up.

Jasprit Bumrah's reaction to taking fifer

In the first innings of the Lord's Test, Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. He dismissed four of the five batters by rattling their stumps.

Bumrah also went past Kapil Dev to register the most number of fifers by an Indian bowler in the SENA countries. It was due to his effort that India were able to restrict England to under 400 (387).

At stumps, India's score read 145/3 with the visitors still trailing by 242 runs. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are unbeaten for India.

Speaking about his lack of celebration after dismissing Jofra Archer and completing a five-wicket haul, Bumrah said, “The reality is that I was tired. There was no happiness factor. I bowled for a long time on the field, and sometimes I get tired.”

“I'm not 21-22 anymore that I'll jump around. I'm usually not like that. I was happy that I contributed. Other than that, I just wanted to go back to my mark and bowl the next ball," he added.