Jasprit Bumrah reveals reason behind no celebration despite five-wicket haul in Lord's Test: 'I'm not 21 anymore'

Jasprit Bumrah produced another spell of high-class fast bowling to etch his name on the iconic Lord’s honours board on Day 2 of the third Test, but his muted reaction after claiming his fifth wicket sparked as much intrigue as his performance commanded admiration. Jasprit Bumrah during press conference following Day 2 of the Lord's Test(X)

Bumrah’s five-for (5/74) helped India bowl out England for 387 in the second session, shortly after the lunch break. He dismissed Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes in a fierce morning burst that reduced England from 251/4 to 271/7 and put India in firm control. It marked Bumrah’s 15th five-wicket haul in Tests, surpassing Kapil Dev’s record of most overseas five-fors by an Indian bowler. It also marked his name’s inclusion on the famed honours board at Lord’s for the first time in his career.

However, when Bumrah got his fifth, the wicket of Jofra Archer, there was no trademark fist pump, no broad smile, no hint of emotion. It was a notably subdued response, leading many to wonder whether he was unhappy with how England’s lower order had pushed the score close to 400, thanks to an 84-run stand between Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse.

Clearing the air in the post-day press conference, Bumrah explained the reason behind his restraint: fatigue.

“The reality is that I was tired. There was no happiness factor. I bowled for a long time on the field, and sometimes I get tired,” Bumrah said.

“I'm not 21-22 anymore that I'll jump around. I'm usually not like that. I was happy that I contributed. Other than that, I just wanted to go back to my mark and bowl the next ball.”

Bumrah had been rested for the previous Test in Edgbaston under workload management, but his return here showed why he remains India’s premier strike bowler: pace, seam movement, and the ability to dismantle any lineup across conditions.

Earlier in the day, he dismissed Root with a peach that nipped in and uprooted the middle stump, the 11th time he has dismissed the England great in Tests. The five-for was Bumrah’s second in as many Tests this series, having taken one in Leeds as well.

India finish at 145/3

KL Rahul played a classy knock as he remained unbeaten on 53, with Rishabh Pant (19*) braving a finger injury to bat at No. 5 as India fought back after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal (13). Jofra Archer, returning to Test cricket after over four years, dismissed Jaiswal in just his third delivery of the first over.

Karun Nair (40) showed great composure before his innings was cut short thanks to an excellent one-handed catch by Joe Root at slips. Shubman Gill, fresh off a twin-century Test at Edgbaston, couldn't make a mark in the first innings at Lord's, scoring 16.