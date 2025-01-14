Gautam Gambhir 'wants to end superstar culture' but India head coach's job in danger as senior cricketers miffed: Report

All is not well within the Indian dressing room, and this is no longer a secret. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss against Australia after 10 years has opened a pandora's box, and head coach Gautam Gambhir is feeling the heat. The head coach is facing criticism after a string of poor Test results, which saw India lose back-to-back series against New Zealand and Australia. Gautam Gambhir's future as coach to be addressed after the Champions Trophy. (AP)

For the first time, India have not made it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Recently, BCCI's top brass met with Gambhir, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma to review India's disastrous performance Down Under.

A news agency PTI report now claims that Gambhir's future will be evaluated after the Champions Trophy, which begins February 19. There is also a growing concern about Gambhir's push to end the "superstar culture" inside the dressing room.

Ever since Gambhir took over the side, India has lost six out of 10 Tests and an ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss has also raised questions about Virat Kohli's and Rohit Sharma's future after the duo failed to get going with the bat. While Rohit managed just 31 runs in 3 Tests, Virat scored 190 runs in 9 innings.

"If India doesn't do well in the Champions Trophy, the head coach's position could become untenable. Yes, his contract runs till the 2027 World Cup, but the process of evaluation continues. Sport is result-oriented and till now, Gambhir hasn't given any tangible results," PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

'Gambhir and players not on the same page'

As per the report in PTI, Gautam Gambhir and senior squad members are not on the same page regarding team culture. The India head coach wants to end the superstar culture within the Indian setup; however, some members have not received this very well.

It has come to light that Gambhir was not pleased with some star players' specific demands about hotels and practice times during the tour of Australia.

"Gambhir wants to end the superstar culture that has been prevalent for so many years now. As captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, he had dropped Brendon McCullum from the playing XI for the IPL final against CSK," PTI quoted a source, who has seen Gambhir's functioning closely.

"He has come here to dismantle the superstar culture and that's what has caused discomfort for some playing members," a source, who has seen Gambhir's functioning closely, the source added.

In all likelihood, Gambhir's tenure will boil down to how India perform in the upcoming Champions Trophy. India are grouped alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

India will open their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.