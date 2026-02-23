Gautam Gambhir wastes no time, launches animated coaching session with Abhishek Sharma in team bus after Chennai landing

India head coach Gautam Gambhir wasted no time engaging in an animated discussion with opener Abhishek Sharma inside the team bus after India landed in Chennai on Monday for their second Super 8 fixture of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir in conversation with Abhishek Sharma during a practice session (HT_PRINT)

India suffered a 76-run defeat to South Africa in their Super 8 opener in Ahmedabad on Sunday, their heaviest loss in World Cup history. It was India's first loss in 18 matches across ICC white-ball tournaments, having suffered their last defeat also in Ahmedabad - 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia.

Abhishek, who lit up the T20 format last year with his explosive strokeplay, has struggled to find rhythm in the tournament. He began his campaign with three consecutive ducks and, although he got off the mark against South Africa, he never looked settled. The Proteas kept him in check before Marco Jansen dismissed him with a knuckleball for 15 off 12 balls.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar warned of 'glaring' concern as India told to be 'humble' after South Africa thrashing: He struggled the most

Despite continued backing from the team management, Abhishek has failed to capitalise on his opportunities, even as talk of Sanju Samson entering the XI grows louder.

However, Gambhir appeared to reaffirm his faith in the left-hander. A clip that went viral on social media showed the India coach animatedly explaining something to Abhishek inside the team bus after the squad arrived in Chennai ahead of their February 6 clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Judging by his hand gestures, Gambhir seemed to be discussing technical tweaks and tactical adjustments for the must-win encounter.