Gautam Gambhir won't 'sit back and let things flow' as Rohit Sharma and co. given heads-up ahead of Bangladesh series

Team India will return to action after more than a month's break on September 19 when the side faces Bangladesh in the first of two Tests in Chennai. The squad members – barring Sarfaraz Khan, who is currently playing in the second round of the Duleep Trophy – assembled on Friday to kickstart preparations for a return to red-ball cricket. India last played a Test match in March earlier this year. Rohit Sharma with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir (PTI)

Known for his fearless approach, Gautam Gambhir began his head coach stint with Team India during the tour of Sri Lanka, and according to former India player Ajay Jadeja, is likely to push the team to take control from the outset when it faces Bangladesh.

The series will serve as a crucial platform for Gambhir and India to reassert dominance in the longest format, following a period of mixed results in the T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While India swept the island nation 3-0 in the shortest format, Sri Lanka won the ODIs 2-0.

"It is very clear, his approach is aggressive. One thing is sure, there will never be a dull moment with him around, he will always try something. He will do what he believes," Jadeja told reporters, as quoted by PTI, when asked about the Indian team's approach under Gambhir during the upcoming series.

“He (Gambhir) will not be somebody who will sit back and let things flow. He will be out there, he will try things like we saw Suryakumar Yadav becoming captain suddenly. I am looking forward to the excitement we are going to see this year.”

Difference between India and Pakistan

Bangladesh will be confident when they play against India. The ‘Tigers’, as they're nicknamed, come to India on the back of a stunning 2-0 clean sweep victory over Pakistan on the latter's own turf. However, Jadeja insisted that India are a “far superior team.”

"Any team which has come just after winning will always think they can win. But there is a difference between the Pakistan team at the moment with the India cricket team. The Indian team is a far superior team.

“But yes, from their (Bangladesh's) point of view, they will believe that since they have beaten Pakistan, why cannot they (beat India). But we are a better side, but they will definitely be a handful. They play spin well, they bowl spin, so conditions suit,” said the former India batter.