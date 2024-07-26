Gautam Gambhir's old ally and India's new assistant coach joins squad in Sri Lanka: Welcome Ryan ten Doeschate

Former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate has joined Team India in Sri Lanka. Ten Doeschate is one of India's two assistant coaches - the other one being Abhishek Nayar - in new head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff. Thursday, the third day of India's practice in Pallekele, was ten Doeschate's first day in the Indian dressing room. Ryan ten Doechate with Gautam Gambhir

While all the cricketers and the support staff members flew together from Mumbai, ten Doeschate, who was in the US as part of the support staff at the LA Knight Riders in the Major League Cricket, flew directly to Colombo and then joined the Indian squad in Pallekele on Thursday (July 25).

The first India vs Sri Lanka T20I will be played on Saturday (July 27).

Nayar and Ten Doeschate have long associations with Gambhir. All three were part of the Kolkata Knight Riders coaching staff in IPL 2024. Gambhir was the mentor, Nayar the assistant coach, and Ten Doeschate was designated as the team's fielding coach. The former Netherlands star, in fact, played five seasons under Gambhir's captaincy in KKR. Between 2011 and 2015, ten Doeschate featured in 41 matches for KKR. He was inducted into the three-time champions' support staff even before Gambhir came on board for the last season.

This is the first time the Indian cricket setup is seeing two assistant coaches. Notably, there was no such post during Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri or Rahul Dravid's tenures. There was a batting coach, a bowling coach, a fielding coach and other support staff members comprising throwdown specialists, physios, analysts and others.

Things are slightly different in Gambhir's tenure, at least as things stand now. He has appointed two assistant coaches in Nayar and ten Doeschate. There are no mentions of a batting coach. T Dilip, Inda's fielding coach during Dravid's tenure, has got an extension. Regarding the bowling coach, NCA coach Sairaj Bahutule is in Sri Lanka as a stop-gap arrangement. There are reports of Gambhir showing interest in getting former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel, another old associate of the former India opener, on board.

There are no official announcements from the BCCI regarding Gambhir's support staff, but it will likely come after the Sri Lanka tour.

Gambhir eager to work with Nayar and ten Doeschate

“Really happy with the BCCI. They have agreed to most of the things I have asked for. I was really surprised when I was reading all the news. Abhishek, as assistant coach, Ryan, as assistant coach. I feel there could be assistant coaches working and focussing on all three departments rather than one specific department. That's the reason we now have two assistant coaches. That's the way we will go forward as well. Yes, we will get to know the exact support staff after the Sri Lanka tour,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir spoke about his experience of working with Nayar and Ten Doeschate in KKR earlier this season when the franchise lifted their third IPL title. “This is going to be the crux of the support staff. As I said, we still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour. We will try and finalise after the Sri Lanka tour. But, I have worked with people like Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate very closely. In the last two months, especially in the IPL, I have enjoyed working with them. They are thorough professionals. Hope Ryan and Abhishek can have a successful stint. Hopefully, we can have a successful tenure as coaches. I am really looking forward to work with the rest of the other guys as well. I have had some really good feedback from the players about the other guys. I am really looking forward to working with them,” he said.