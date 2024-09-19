Gautam Gambhir's ramrod-straight take on working with Team India ‘general’ Rohit Sharma: We’ll have disagreements…'

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has asserted that Rohit Sharma will make the final decision during his tenure. Gambhir took over the coaching charge from Rahul Dravid a couple of months back after India's T20 World Cup triumph. Dravid and Rohit shared a very successful partnership where India had a dominant run across formats as they ended up as runners-up of the World Test Championship 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 and finished it off with a T20 WC title in Barbados. Colombo: India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma attend a practice session.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Gambhir also arrived at the Indian team with a big reputation after mentoring the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title. The former Indian opener is known for his aggressive approach to the game and shrewd tactician. However, he knows how important a captain's role is in a team, and he doesn't want to belittle it by overpowering Rohit's decision.

“I have always been a big believer when I was playing when I was mentoring that it is always the captain’s team. Because it’s the captain that leads the team on the field. Yes, me and the entire support staff are there to help the team, help the captain in whatever capacity that we can and there will be times when obviously we’ll have disagreements on a lot of things. But then ultimately, the final call will always be the captain’s call because he is the general there," Gambhir said on Jio Cinema.

Gambhir is assertive that he and Rohit will make more good decisions than bad ones.

“More importantly, our intentions, our intent and our heart are in the right place more often than not, the decisions which we make together will always be in the best interest of the team and they will always be I think we’ll have more good decisions than bad decisions" he added.

Rohit Sharma's foremost quality as a leader

Rohit has become an elder brother-like figure in the Indian team for the junior players as he has managed to create an environment within the team where no one feels out of place.

Gambhir also feels that Rohit gets a lot of respect in the Indian dressing room, which is a sign of a great leader.

“Rohit we all know the kind of leader he is, the kind of human he is, the kind of person he is and I’ve always believed that a good human becomes a good leader. So he’s a great guy, I think a lot of people have, he’s got a lot of respect in that dressing room and that is the first and foremost quality of a leader when you earn that respect not only by your actions on the field but the kind of person you are," he concluded.