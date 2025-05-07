Gautam Gambhir's sharp rebuke over past spats with Virat Kohli: 'I'll tell BCCI to stop posting...'

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir talked about his relationship with senior batter Virat Kohli. Kohli and Gambhir had a couple of on-field verbal altercations in the IPL in the past, but since the former cricketer joined the Indian team as head coach, the two have been seen enjoying each other's company. India's Virat Kohli (L) chats with India's head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session.(AFP)

Gambhir made it clear that he has always been friends with Kohli and the relationship between the two will remain the same in future.

"We were friends, we are friends, and we are going to remain friends, and the reason, why I say that is, it is important, it is important for everyone of you to know that on the field what happens," Gambhir said at the ABP summit.

Gambhir and Kohli were involved in a heated argument during IPL 2023 when the former was part of Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor. The RCB superstar had a verbal exchange with Naveen-ul-Haq after the match during the customary handshake. Gambhir intervened and got involved in an altercation with Kohli, which heated things up on the field. Other players, including then LSG skipper KL Rahul and support staff, were seen separating the two.

The Indian team head coach addressed his past altercations with Kohli and suggested that such things happen when two players represent different teams.

"When you represent, two different teams, you have full right to fight for your team but after off the field, what kind of relationship you share, people don't need to know nor will they ever know and because people have, for their TRP, said a lot of different things," he added.

Gambhir didn't hold back and slammed a journalist for using his and Kohli's on-field battle for views and TRP without doing much homework.

"A journalist also got on the field, interfered somewhere and when Virat and I had an issue in the IPL, he should have done his homework. Unfortunately only for views and TRP, he also got into cricket," he added.

“We will always remain friends”: Gambhir

The 43-year-old bluntly said that no one needs to know his relationship with Kohli and said they will remain friends forever.

"It is still not important, for anyone in this country, to know what relationship do I share with Virat Kohli and I have said it very clearly, that we were, we are, we will always remain friends and more importantly, I think we should love what he has done for Indian cricket," he said.

Gambhir went on to jokingly describe his relation with Virat and said that the would ask the BCCI to stop posting about them on social media and said, "It's just two Delhi boys having fun. If that's a problem, I'll tell the BCCI to stop posting about it."