'Gautam's not even playing...': Australia great hammers Kohli, Gambhir with two-fisted 'just move on' remark

May 05, 2023 04:51 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had an ugly spat following the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants earlier this week.

Earlier this week, controversy erupted in the 2023 Indian Premier League when two of India's batting stars – Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir – had an ugly bust-up following the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. The verbal fight between the two preceded an action-packed final few overs of the match, where Virat and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq were at loggerheads after a few bouts of sledging. Following the game, Naveen and Kohli had another ugly confrontation and the Afghanistan star pushed Kohli's hand away.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli in an apparent spat with LSG's Gautam Gambhir post RCB's at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.(IPL)
In a 'deja vu' moment for fans who had seen the duo nearly come to blows in 2013, Kohli and Gambhir, then, engaged in a war of words. While the two – as well as Naveen – were promptly fined by the BCCI for their indiscipline, a host of former cricketers continue to criticise them on social media platforms.

On Friday, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was also critical of Kohli and Gambhir's behaviour, insisting that the players should leave their clashes at the ground and not drag it off the field.

“Being competitive on the field is great, I'm all for that. That's where people are at their best… it hones their instincts and focusses their mind. But when that boils over off the field, that's when you got to leave it. On the field, you can have a crack because you're fighting for survival, trying to win and be at your best. Once the game's done, the game's done. Let's just move on,” Watson told The Grade Cricketer podcast.

“What happened with Virat and Gautam Gambhir... no one wants to see that boil over. GG's not even playing!” Watson said with a chuckle.

The duo had engaged in a similarly heated exchange of words in the 2013 edition of the tournament when Gambhir – then leading the Kolkata Knight Riders – charged at Kohli after the latter was dismissed in the game.

shane watson gautam gambhir virat kohli ipl
