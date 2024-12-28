Gavaskar fires fresh salvo at Rishabh Pant for ‘careless’ dismissal: ‘He thinks it’s the only way he can score runs’

Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the first innings of the Melbourne Test against Australia has not gone down well with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. Earlier in the day, Gavaskar had termed the shot "stupid" as he was on commentary for ABC Sport when the left-handed batter threw his wicket away in the morning session. Sunil Gavaskar criticises Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the first innings of the Melbourne Test against Australia.(AP/File)

A few hours have passed since the 27-year-old's dismissal. However, Gavaskar's assessment hasn't changed. He once again said it looks like the youngster doesn't believe he can score runs by playing in an orthodox manner.

Rishabh Pant lost his wicket after he went for a falling flick shot off the bowling of Scott Boland. He only managed to get a top edge and had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 28 runs.

What made the choice of shot more appalling was that a ball prior to his actual dismissal, he failed to execute the same flick and was hit in the ribs.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said that the game situation did not merit such a shot as Rishabh Pant is capable of playing in an orthodox manner and scoring key runs for Team India.

“Very thin line. Always has been. I've always said there's a very thin line between carefree and careless. That is exactly what we saw today. Because, you know, the previous ball, he tried to play the shot. There were two fielders there. And with two fielders on big, long Australian boundaries, you're taking a chance," Gavaskar said.

“Yes, if you connect it well, it'll go for a six, and all of us will get up, applaud, and say, ' fantastic shot. ' But when the shot doesn't come off, all of us, not all of us, but some of us who, you know, who feel very strongly about Indian cricket will feel upset and will, you know, want to express ourselves,” he added.

‘Not the Rishabh Pant we know’

Rishabh Pant has been relatively quiet in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is yet to go past the 50-run mark. On Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test, the left-hander looked set for a big one, but a poor shot led to his dismissal.

“That's exactly what happened. I know that Rishabh, you know, people say that's a natural game. Fair enough. It's a natural game. But the way he's been playing throughout this series, it looks as if he thinks that that's the only way he's going to score runs.,” said Gavaskar.

“That he doesn't believe that he can score runs in an orthodox manner, you know, playing the cover drive, playing the flick shot, that he only has to go down the pitch and then smash the ball, or he's got to play these, you know, reverse scoop or scoops to score runs,” he added.

Speaking further about Pant, Gavaskar said, “That is not what we saw of Rishabh Pant. Rishabh Pant has got plenty of shots and plenty of shots with less risk than some of the shots that he's been attempting here in Australia and getting out to.”

Earlier, while commentating for ABC Sport, Sunil Gavaskar did not mince his words as he called out Pant for playing a reckless shot. He even said that Pant shouldn't bother going inside the Indian dressing room.

Pant's dismissal has led to a huge debate regarding whether the shot was merited or not. Ravi Shastri, the former Team India head coach, defended the wicketkeeper-batter, saying, he will not get out everyday by playing such a shot.