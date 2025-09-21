Gavaskar fumes at Shivam Dube, goes off on all-rounder during IND vs PAK tie: ‘Absolutely unbelievable! At this level…'

Known for his outspoken personality and blunt statements as a commentator and cricket expert, Sunil Gavaskar was at his best during India's 2025 Asia Cup Super Four stage clash against Pakistan. The Indian legend was left fuming during the first innings, and this time his victim was Shivam Dube. (IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup Live Score) Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming at Shivam Dube.

In the 11th over, Dube was caught bowling a no-ball on the fifth delivery. Pakistan were awarded a free hit, and luckily for Dube, he bowled a dot ball.

Sunil Gavaskar fumes at Shivam Dube

Commenting on the match, Gavaskar went into a fit of rage, much to the amusement of his fellow commentator.

"Absolutely unbelievable! He is a professional cricketer! At this level, no! You cannot bowl a no-ball. I am sorry; it's my pet peeve. But you get all these coaches, and you still bowl a no-ball," he said.

"I will keep on saying it. No excuse at this level, at any level! But at this level, no excuse. You bowl from behind, not getting anything extra by bowling close to the crease", he added.

The match began with India winning the toss and opting to bowl. Once again. Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, adding another page to the handshake row.

During their earlier meeting in the group stage, neither skipper shook hands, and the Indian team did the same after their win. In protest, Pakistan captain Agha didn't attend the post-match interview. PCB even accused match referee Andy Pycroft of being partial to India.

Meanwhile, PCB also sent two emails to ICC, urging them to intervene and to remove Pycroft. But ICC rejected PCB's plea. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team were also about to boycott the group stage match vs UAE, but turned up after last-minute clearance from Islamabad.