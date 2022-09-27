Home / Cricket / Gayle storm arrives; Explosive opener returns to action for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket

Gayle storm arrives; Explosive opener returns to action for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket

Published on Sep 27, 2022

One of the greatest T20 batsmen in the world, Gayle has the record of most T20 sixes to his name. The swashbuckling West Indian has struck 1056 sixes in 463 matches.

Chris Gayle(LLCT20)
In a major boost to Gujarat Giants, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle is available for their Legends League Cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

It will be an opportunity for fans to watch Gayle and Virender Sehwag, two destructive batters who used to dominate the bowlers, destroying the opposition bowling attack once again.

The SKY247.net Legends League Cricket, hosted in India for the first time ever, continues to astonish the fans with awe-inspiring cricketing action in the presence of legendary cricketers from across the world.

Sehwag-led Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants are currently placed second on the points table with five points from four matches. However, they will have a chance to regain the No. 1 spot if they beat Pathan-led LNJ Bhilwara Kings.

