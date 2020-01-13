‘Geez we were bored’: Tim Paine explains how he came up with ‘babysitter’ sledge for Rishabh Pant

cricket

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 18:24 IST

Australia Test captain Tim Paine finally broke silence on the hilarious sledge he used for wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant during India’s Test tour of Australia in 2018-19. The banter took place during the third Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when Paine asked Pant to babysit his kids during the ODI series since Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back for the limited-overs squad.

Paine recently spoke about the episode and stated he was trying to rile up Pant in playing a bad shot and get himself out and that is how he came up with the gem of a quoted.

“Geez we were bored,” Paine said during Big Bash League commentary as per FoxSports.com. “Could not get a wicket.

“Well Rick (Ponting) knows him quite well — one, he’s very very good, but two, we found out early in that series that discovered early in the series that sledging him was a waste of time. It just didn’t bother him, but what we found was that you could get a real lapse of concentration out of him so we went a bit that way.

“So I just tried to put him off and talk rubbish to try and get him involved because he was likely to play a poor shot at time. But he’s a seriously talented player,” he added.

The banter became the talk of the town with both Paine and Pant taking swipes at each other. Paine’s babysitter sledge was countered through ‘temporary captain’ jibe by Pant later in the match.

Great stuff here from Tim Paine on the new family babysitter and the banter out in the middle! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/faCM6EQHLT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2019

“Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend your Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a water front apartment,” Paine was heard saying through stump mic during MCG Test last year.

“Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids.”