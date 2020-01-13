India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah vs Pat Cummins - The mouth-watering battle set to explode in Mumbai

cricket

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:40 IST

The mouth-watering ODI series between India and Australia will bring forward face-to-face some of the best cricketers in the world and one such battle that is set to explode is between pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins.India will be pinning their hopes on Bumrah, who is currently the number one ranked ODI bowler in the world while Australia will believe Cummins, number one ranked Test bowler, take them through against the illustrious Indian batting line-up.

The two players are completely different as Bumrah relies on his pace and variations while Cummins’ consistency is second to none. However, the two players are also similar in certain ways, at least according to few statistics that have come forward.

The uncanny similarity between the two pacers is that both Bumrah and Cummins have played same number of matches and have same number of 4-wicket and 5-wicket hauls in ODIs. However, in other bowling metrics, Bumrah has the edge over Cummins.

2019 was more productive for Cummins as Bumrah was out for most parts of the year due to injury. But let’s not take anything away from Cummins as he played just two ODIs more than his Indian counterpart last year. Cummins scalped six wickets more than Bumrah and his bowling average and strike rate were both better. Meanwhile, Bumrah’s economy rate was better than Cummins last year.

Before the start of series against Sri Lanka earlier this month, Bumrah spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times and talked about the rivalry between himself, Cummins and Jofra Archer. The India pacer had then said: “I don’t look at it that way, no. I enjoy fast bowling. I am not the kind of guy who will get jealous. If good fast bowling is happening, I will always watch and I will have fun. Even if somebody is bowling really well against us.”

Bumrah might have played down the simmering rivalry against Cummins but whichever bowler does well in the upcoming series, it will have a direct impact upon which team comes out on top after the completion of three matches.