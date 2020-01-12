‘Fitness levels have gone up’: Jasprit Bumrah explains reason behind India’s top-class pace battery

cricket

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 18:42 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is set to receive the highest prize of Indian cricket - the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2018-19) at the BCCI Annual Awards on Sunday in Mumbai, announced the Indian cricket board. While Bumrah nets the biggest prize in the men’s category, Poonam Yadav claims the top prize in women’s category and will be awarded the best international cricketer (women).

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, the master of his game

Bumrah made his Test debut during India’s tour of South Africa in January 2018 and hasn’t looked back since. He picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies becoming the first and only Asian bowler to achieve the feat. He played a stellar role in the historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia that helped India retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah spokes to Hindustan Times before India’s triumphant series against Sri Lanka recently and spoke about various aspects of his bowling and also explained the reason behind the rise of India’s top-class pace attack.

Also Read: Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia

Excerpts:

Dhoni as captain or Kohli?

Both of them are pretty similar in the way that they want you to take ownership. They give you the field you want, the help you need. You take responsibility of your own bowling.

Tests, T20s or ODIs?

Tests. If you do well in Tests, you can do well in any format. Because people saw me in the IPL first, they think that’s what made me. But the major thing that helped me shape my career was first class cricket. In fact 2016 was the first year, after playing for the country, that I started playing IPL regularly. Before that, I hardly played a few games. In first class cricket you learn bowling in different conditions, bowling to different people, travelling and quickly identifying what the wicket is doing, what different opponents are trying to do. You learn your game.

Also Read: ‘No need to say sorry’: Broad ends silence on on-field spat with Stokes

Aggression on the field

When I just started playing, if things were not going according to my wish, I would get angry, I would lose control. Lasith Malinga—everybody knows that even if he’s under pressure, he’s the one who’s smiling and he is totally calm—he told me if you are angry you will make wrong decisions. You have to be calm, slow things down, take the time to reevaluate. Some people don’t show aggression but it is there as a driving force. That’s me. Maybe there’s something going on in my head, but I try not to show it. For some people, showing the aggression might help.

On the Indian fast bowling unit

We had to play a lot of away Tests in 2018, so we knew as a bowling unit, if we want to win, we have to take 20 wickets. We knew that us pacers we have to step up. We were not rushing for success, we were not looking to break records, we were not looking to surprise the world that India has fast bowlers. We were just looking to focus on our processes, how we can improve our game. We are very close to each other, all of us help each other, we discuss everything, share our experience, ideas.

Why are there so many really fast bowlers in India now?

Maybe because the fitness levels have gone up. That helps everyone. Understanding your game has also helped quite a lot. You don’t need to bowl 150-160, you need to be effective.

Also Read: ‘Need to stay patient’: Waugh explains why India haven’t won ICC tournaments since 2013

Is there a fast bowling rivalry in the making between Jofra Archer, you, Pat Cummins?

I don’t look at it that way, no. I enjoy fast bowling. I am not the kind of guy who will get jealous. If good fast bowling is happening, I will always watch and I will have fun. Even if somebody is bowling really well against us.

How do you get Steve Smith out?

My first one day wicket is Steve Smith. There’s no particular way that you get a batsman out. You study what the wicket is doing, then select the best option. What I look to do against any good batsman, is to have patience. A Test match is a patience game. You wait for the batsmen to make mistakes. Whoever loses their patience first is the one who’s going to suffer.